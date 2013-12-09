(Changes dateline; Adds quotes from U.S. defence officials)
By David Alexander
ISLAMABAD Dec 9 Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif and U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel had a frank
exchange on Monday about U.S. drone strikes against militants in
remote areas of Pakistan, in the first visit by a Pentagon chief
to the South Asian ally in almost four years.
The United States has a complicated relationship with
Pakistan and ties have been further soured by a dispute over
unmanned military aircraft the United States uses to target
militants in Pakistan's tribal areas on the Afghan border.
Islamabad says drone strikes kill too many civilians and
violate its sovereignty. Protests by anti-drone activists
prompted the United States to suspend ground shipments of NATO
cargo leaving Afghanistan via Pakistan last week.
Both sides were tight-lipped on the details of the talks
between Hagel, Sharif and other senior Pakistani leaders,
including newly appointed army chief Raheel Sharif.
"The prime minister ... conveyed Pakistan's deep concern
over continuing U.S. drone strikes, stressing that drone strikes
were counterproductive to our efforts to combat terrorism and
extremism on an enduring basis," the foreign ministry said in a
statement.
Senior U.S. defence officials, asked about the discussions
on drone use, said the two leaders had a very amicable talk
about counterterrorism tactics and agreed they needed to work
more closely together moving forward.
"Look, there are some differences there. Bottom line it was
a frank exchange between both the secretary and the prime
minister and the clear resolution to continue to move forward
working with one another," one defence official said.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
overall meeting between the two leaders, who had met four times
previously, was "very positive, very warm and engaging."
Hagel is the first defence minister to visit Pakistan since
the U.S. raid in the city of Abbottabad that killed al Qaeda
leader Osama bin Laden in 2011. Pakistan was embarrassed and
angered by the surprise raid.
SHIPMENTS SUSPENDED
Hagel asked the prime minister for help in resuming the
shipment of equipment from Afghanistan to the Pakistani port of
Karachi across land routes known as the Pakistani ground lines
of communication, or GLOCs.
While the main border crossings between Afghanistan and
Pakistan are open, the United States has suspended shipments
through Torkham Gate near the Khyber Pass because of concerns
about driver safety as a result of anti-drone protests.
Hagel said the United States wanted to see traffic moving
through the gates. A senior defence official said Hagel advised
the prime minister that the issue needed to be resolved to
"pre-empt what could become a much more difficult or turbulent
conversation down the line."
The official said Hagel noted that failure to get shipments
moving through the gates soon could disrupt efforts to ensure
timely U.S. payment of Coalition Support Funds, reimbursements
received by Pakistan for assistance provided to the coalition
involved in the Afghan war effort.
The official said the connection Hagel made was not a threat
but an expression of what could happen in the highly politicized
environment in Washington.
The GLOCs are being used by the Pentagon as a primary route
for withdrawing U.S. and coalition equipment as they draw down
foreign forces in Afghanistan and hand over security control to
Afghan troops.
Prior to the talks, a defence official said Hagel would
"express appreciation that ... the government of Pakistan has
made it a priority to keep the GLOCs open".
The official praised operations by Pakistani forces in a
dangerous region this year against militants who posed a threat
to the Torkham-Peshawar road, which serves as part of the route
between Afghanistan and the Pakistani port city of Karachi.
"That's an example of the kind of effort that the Pakistan
government as a whole has taken to ensure that the GLOCs stay
open," the official said.
Pakistan is one of the largest recipients of U.S. foreign
assistance and has received more than $16 billion in security
aid since 2002, a defence official said.
The Obama administration has sought $305 million in military
aid for 2014 and $858 million in a range of civilian assistance
for Pakistan.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)