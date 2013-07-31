ISLAMABAD, July 31 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry landed in Pakistan late on Wednesday on an unannounced visit for talks with the South Asian country's new government.

"Our issues that we will discuss with the Pakistanis are counterterrorism, cross-border militancy, the economic agenda and how we can continue to partner in terms of promoting a secure and stable Afghanistan," a senior U.S. official told reporters travelling with Kerry. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)