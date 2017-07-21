U.S. will not pay Pakistan for military reimbursements - Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The Pentagon will not make military reimbursements to Pakistan for fiscal year 2016 after U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Congress that Islamabad had not taken sufficient action against the Haqqani network, a U.S. official said on Friday.

"The funds could not be released to the Government of Pakistan at this time because the secretary could not certify that Pakistan has taken sufficient action against the Haqqani Network per the requirement in the FY 2016 National Defense Authorization Act," Adam Stump, a Pentagon spokesman, told Reuters. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)