By Phil Stewart
| WASHINGTON, June 13
WASHINGTON, June 13 The United States should
examine setting conditions for aid to Pakistan but not cutting
it off, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Wednesday, as he
disclosed that Islamabad's closure of supply routes to the
Afghan war cost American taxpayers millions of dollars a month.
Asked during a Senate budget hearing whether he would
recommend halting aid to Pakistan, Panetta said: "I'd be very
careful about just shutting it down."
"What I would do is look at conditions for what we expect
them to do," Panetta said, without elaborating. He agreed to
help write a letter to Congress with his recommendations for how
to proceed with aid for the Pakistani military and government.
The comments came less than a week after Panetta, on a trip
to Kabul, said the United States was reaching the limits of its
patience with Pakistan because of the safe havens the country
offered to insurgents fighting in neighboring Afghanistan.
The American war effort there has become more costly,
Panetta said on Wednesday, because of Pakistan's decision last
November to ban trucks from carrying supplies to NATO forces in
landlocked, neighboring Afghanistan.
That forced NATO to use longer, more costly routes through
northern countries. Panetta told Congress that the United States
was spending about $100 million a month "because of the closure
of the (routes)."
It was not immediately clear how much of the $100 million
was additional cost.
The Pentagon has previously estimated that it cost between
two and three times more to send supplies through the so-called
Northern Distribution Network, but declined to offer a dollar
figure on the costs.
"It's very expensive because we're using the northern
transit route in order to be able to draw-down our forces and
also supply our forces," Panetta said.
Pakistan shut down the supply routes to protest a
cross-border NATO air attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.
That strike fanned national anger over everything from covert
CIA drone strikes to the U.S. incursion into Pakistan last year
to kill al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
The United States on Monday announced it was withdrawing its
team of negotiators from Pakistan without securing a deal to
re-open the routes, publicly exposing a diplomatic stalemate and
deeply strained relations between the uneasy allies.
One of the sticking points in the negotiations has been
Pakistani demands that the United States apologize for the
November strike, something the Pentagon has been unwilling to
do. But Panetta acknowledged at the hearing that the apology
wasn't the only issue.
"They're asking not only for that, but there are other
elements to the negotiation that are also involved that have to
be resolved," Panetta said.