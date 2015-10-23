BRIEF-Staar Surgical files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Staar Surgical Co files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Oct 23 Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday he had told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that Pakistan was prepared to help revive stalled Afghan peace talks but could not bring the Taliban to the negotiating table "and be asked to kill them at the same time."
Sharif made the remarks during a speech at a Washington think tank. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Susan Heavey)
NEW YORK, May 11 Amtrak said on Thursday that it plans to hire a private company to manage the concourse-level areas it controls in New York's outdated and overcrowded Pennsylvania Station.