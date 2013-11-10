By Kay Henderson
DES MOINES, Iowa Nov 9 Former Alaska Governor
Sarah Palin, who rallied members of the Tea Party in their
failed effort to defund Obamacare, lashed out on Saturday
against members of the Republican Party who agreed to end the
government shutdown.
The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee's comments
during a speech in Des Moines come at a time of division within
the party over the strategy conservative members of Congress
adopted in forcing a 16-day shutdown of the federal government
last month.
Polls have shown voters blamed Republicans for the shutdown.
Palin, who was speaking to hundreds of attendees at the Iowa
Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual fall banquet, was joined by
Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah. Lee, along with fellow
Tea Party movement star Senator Ted Cruz, was instrumental in
the ill-fated attempt to defund Obamacare, the popular name for
the healthcare reform law championed by President Barack Obama.
Palin told the Christian conservatives in attendance it was
time to "stiffen our spines" for the 2014 elections.
"I want to encourage you to make your voice heard, to hold
politicians accountable," Palin said.
The bulk of Palin's speech was focused on the nation's
current political climate. She drew thunderous applause with her
sharp attack on Republicans in Congress who voted in October to
raise the nation's debt ceiling and reopen the government.
"They promised that they would do everything in their power
to fight against socialized medicine, against Obamacare, but
when it came time to stand and defund it, they waved the white
flag of surrender and they threw under the bus the good guys who
did stand up and fight for us," Palin said.
Palin named Lee and Cruz as leaders in that fight. Last
month, Cruz also made a stop in Iowa, a key state in
presidential campaigns because the Iowa caucuses are the first
electoral event in the nominating process.
In 2010 Lee defeated three-term Republican Senator Bob
Bennett in a primary on his way to winning the Senate seat.
In his speech on Saturday, he called on Republicans to offer
up "market-based alternatives" that could replace Obamacare if
the Republicans hope to have success at the polls in 2014.
"Frustration is not a platform. Anger is not an agenda and
outrage, as a habit, is not even conservative," Lee said.
