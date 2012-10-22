* Would eliminate most tariffs on U.S. exports to Panama
* Obama promoting free-trade agreements to boost jobs
* Two-thirds of U.S. free trade pacts in western hemisphere
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Oct 22 A free-trade agreement
between the United States and Panama will go into force at the
end of this month after a years-long delay, likely boosting U.S.
exports of everything from tractors to chicken legs.
"It is a wonderful capstone on what has been one of the most
historic and strongest strategic partnerships, certainly in the
Western Hemisphere," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said at
a ceremony where the two countries exchanged letters that allow
the pact to take effect on Oct. 31.
The agreement locks in Panama's current duty-free access to
the United States, while tearing down most of the Central
American nation's barriers to U.S. exports, a boon for U.S.
manufacturers.
President Barack Obama has supported new free-trade
agreements as a way to boost U.S. exports and create jobs for
Americans, even as his Republican challenger, Mitt Romney, has
criticized the administration for being too cautious in pressing
for trade-opening deals.
The agreement with Panama is the third free-trade pact
signed this year, after agreements with Korea and Colombia.
Two-thirds of U.S. free-trade partners will now be in the
Western Hemisphere, Washington's traditional area of influence.
The United States is already Panama's largest trading
partner and the two countries share a long and sometimes rocky
history. Their relationship has centered on the Panama Canal,
which links the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and was under U.S.
control for much of the twentieth century.
"Panama, thanks to its strategic geographic position at the
center of the hemisphere ... can represent a great platform for
exports (from) the United States and the best door of access to
the continent," said Panamanian Minister of Commerce and
Industry Ricardo Quijano.
U.S. manufacturers like Caterpillar have waited for
years for the pact to go into force to boost their spending and
exports to the country.
About 10 percent of U.S. imports and exports pass through
the Panama Canal, and that percentage could rise as Panama
completes a $5.3 billion canal expansion project.
The free trade pact, approved by the U.S. Congress more than
a year ago, will support U.S. jobs by immediately eliminating
Panama's tariffs on 86 percent of U.S. consumer and industrial
goods, including autos, chemicals, electrical equipment,
information and medical technology, Kirk said.
Industrial goods tariffs currently average 7 percent, though
some are as high as 81 percent.
It will also immediately eliminate Panama's tariffs on
roughly half of U.S. agriculture exports and guarantee U.S.
companies access to Panama's $22 billion services-dominated
market in areas including financial services,
telecommunications, energy and professional services.
U.S. agricultural goods now face average tariffs of 15
percent, though the tariff was 260 percent for chicken leg
quarters.
Panama's remaining agricultural, industrial and consumer
product tariffs will be phased out over longer periods of time.
The Republican administration of former President George W.
Bush negotiated the trade deal with Panama and two other pacts
with Colombia and South Korea, but could not get Congress to
approve them before Bush left office in 2009.
Lawmakers finally approved all three deals in October 2011
after Obama made changes to address concerns raised by fellow
Democrats.