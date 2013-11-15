By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 15 Vice President Joe Biden will
discuss with Panamanian officials next week the disposal of
American chemical weapons left on an island off Panama's coast
during the 1940s when he visits the Central American nation,
U.S. officials said on Friday.
The issue of the chemical munitions on San Jose island,
located 60 miles (100 km) off Panama's Pacific coast, has been
an irritant in relations between the two countries.
Panama in May formally requested through the Organization
for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that the United States
dispose of the weapons, which are the legacy of U.S. military
tests conducted on the island. The weapons are known to contain
phosgene and mustard gas.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of
the Biden trip, said that Biden will be prepared to talk about
the matter during the visit "based on the conversations that
we've been having with Panamanian officials."
"We're aware of Panama's formal request in May to have eight
U.S.-origin chemical munitions destroyed," the official told
reporters on a conference call.
"This is something that we're reviewing right now and have
committed to resolving in a timely manner," the official said.
The issue of chemical weapons has particular resonance in
light of the ongoing process of dismantling Syria's arsenal of
chemical arms following an attack involving sarin gas on
civilians outside the Syrian capital Damascus in August.
The United States and its allies blamed Syria's government
for the attack and threatened a military strike before Syria
agreed in a deal worked out by Russian and American officials to
give up its chemical weapons.
Biden also is set to tour the Panama Canal expansion in a
visit that is part of U.S. efforts to strengthen ties with Latin
America. U.S. transportation officials and city mayors will join
him on a trip aimed in part at drawing attention to trade and
the need to enlarge U.S. ports to handle the mega-ships that
will be traversing the canal.
(Editing by Will Dunham)