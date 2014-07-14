MIAMI, July 14 A $180 million claim involving
the Panama Canal's disputed $1.6 billion cost overrun is headed
to arbitration court in Miami next week, canal officials said on
Monday.
The $180 million claim by the consortium working on the
massive canal expansion project is the first of several disputed
construction costs that could end up in the hands of the Miami
arbitrators.
The cost overrun temporarily halted work on the massive
expansion project in February, and the Panama Canal Authority
now says the project is on track to open in January 2016.
Additional hearings for other claims may also go to
arbitration should the canal authority and the construction
consortium fail to reach a settlement under two other mechanisms
established in the original contract, canal officials told
Reuters.
Under that contract, all claims are analyzed by both sides
before proceeding to a dispute adjudication board if a
compromise cannot be reached. If either side is unsatisfied with
the board's decision, the claim moves to arbitration in Miami.
A separate claim for about $888 million for work stoppages
is still being discussed between the two sides, while another
worth about $497 million for the quality of aggregate used for
the concrete mix is at the dispute adjudication stage, according
to the canal officials.
The first $180 million claim to reach arbitration, over the
cost of draining an area to create work space near the Pacific
locks of the 50-mile (80-km) long canal, was to begin July 21
with procedural hearings at the International Chamber of
Commerce's arbitration court in Miami.
"Both sides will submit their terms and draft procedural
orders for how things will work," said Carolyn Lamm, a lawyer
with White & Case representing the construction consortium.
Labor and cost disputes have plagued the effort to expand
the 100-year-old canal, fanning fears of delays that could cost
Panama millions of dollars in lost shipping tolls and posing a
setback for companies worldwide that want to move larger ships
through the waterway that links U.S. South and East Coast ports
to Asian markets.
Work ground to a halt in early February due to the dispute
over who would bear cost overruns that boosted the project's
$5.25 billion budget to nearly $7 billion.
In a deal signed in March, the Panama Canal Authority and
the Grupo Unido por el Canal (GUPC) consortium led by Spain's
Sacyr and Italy's Salini Impregilo agreed to
inject $100 million to resume work. Both also agreed to extend
repayment of $784 million of advanced payments made by the
Panama Canal Authority to the consortium until 2018 at the
latest.
Panama Canal Administrator Jorge Quijano in June said
between 75 percent and 76 percent of the engineering project was
complete, and a third set of locks to allow bigger ships to pass
through the waterway should open in January 2016.
