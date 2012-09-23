WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The giant panda cub born at
the National Zoo just one week ago died on Sunday, zoo officials
said.
While the exact cause of the baby panda's death is yet to be
determined, zoo officials said the cub, which weighed just under
100 grams (about 3.5 ounces), was in good body condition and
that there were no outward signs of trauma or infection.
The cub's death was discovered Sunday morning after panda
keepers and zoo volunteers heard a distress vocalization from
its mother, Mei Xiang.
The panda cam that allowed the public to watch the baby and
its mother over the Internet was turned off and zoo staff
retrieved the body for evaluation.
The unnamed cub was born on Sept. 16 after five years of
failed efforts at conception. Fourteen-year-old Mei Xiang was
described as a good mother. At the time of the birth, zoo
officials had said the first month of life was crucial in the
life of a panda cub.
This was Mei Xiang's second cub. She gave birth to her first
cub, Tai Shan, July 9, 2005. Tai Shan is now at the China
Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong.
(Reporting by Donna Smith; Editing by Jackie Frank)