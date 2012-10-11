(Adds details about panda cub)
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The giant panda cub that died
at the National Zoo in Washington last month succumbed to liver
disease caused by inadequately formed lungs, officials said on
Thursday, releasing findings they hope will help them learn more
about breeding the endangered black and white bears.
The cub, born on Sept. 16, died when it was six days old in
an agonizing blow to wildlife conservation efforts.
Veterinarian Suzan Murray of the National Zoo said officials
were unsure why the cub's lungs failed to form properly, but
said the scientific community hopes to learn more about the
causes of death in giant panda cubs.
Murray said the cub's mother, Mei Xiang, who gave birth
after years of failed efforts at conception, at age 14 could be
nearing the end of her cub-bearing years. But Murray did not
write off the possibility Mei Xiang could again give birth.
"We're hopeful that she would be able to again in the
future," she said at a news conference.
The cub was never given a name, in line with a Chinese
tradition that pandas are not named for 100 days. The arrival
was cause for celebration among zoo officials and wildlife
conservationists around the world given the daunting odds for
the endangered species reproducing in captivity.
Fewer than 1,600 giant pandas are known to exist in the wild
in China, and about 300 live in zoos and wildlife centers around
the world. Breeding is a critical challenge. One in five cubs
born in captivity die in their first year of life, the National
Zoo said on its website.
The cub's death on Sept. 23 was discovered after panda
keepers and zoo volunteers heard a distress sound from Mei
Xiang. The zoo's staff failed to revive the cub with lifesaving
measures, including CPR.
Since then, zoo officials have been closely monitoring Mei
Xiang, who spent a couple of weeks cradling a rubber toy as if
it were a cub.
Don Moore, an animal behaviorist at the National Zoo, said
the mother had recently set aside the toy and her behavior was
slowly returning to normal. He said she was still down about 20
pounds (9 kilograms) from her usual 240 pound (109 kg) weight.
He said the zoo had received a flood of support for Mei
Xiang.
"We did get a lot of cards and letters and even stuffed
animals," he said.
(Writing by Paul Thomasch and Dan Burns; Editing by Vicki
Allen)