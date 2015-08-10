WASHINGTON Aug 10 The National Zoo's giant
panda Mei Xiang is showing signs of being pregnant, the
Washington zoo said on Monday, in a good development for the
endangered species.
Mei Xiang, a star tourist draw in the U.S. capital, has
shown a secondary rise in her urinary progesterone levels
starting on July 20, the zoo said in a statement.
The increase "indicates that she will either have a cub or
experience the end of a pseudopregnancy within 30 to 50 days,"
the statement said.
Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated on April 26 and 27.
The procedures used frozen sperm from Hui Hui, a panda living in
China, and fresh sperm from the National Zoo's Tian Tian, it
said.
Veterinarians are monitoring changes in her reproductive
tract and evaluating her for signs of a fetus. The only way to
determine if a giant panda is pregnant is to detect a fetus
using an ultrasound, the statement said.
Mei Xiang is showing behaviors at the David M. Rubenstein
Family Giant Panda Habitat in line with a rise in progesterone.
She is nest building, spending more time in her den and sleeping
more and eating less.
Giant pandas are one of the world's most endangered species.
Their natural home is in a few mountain ranges in central China.
There are about 1,600 giant pandas known to be living in the
wild and some 300 in captivity, mostly in China.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)