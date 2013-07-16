By Karen Brooks
July 15 A giant panda at the Atlanta zoo
delivered an extra bundle of joy on Monday when she gave birth
to twins, an apparent surprise to zoo officials who had been
excitedly anticipating the birth of a single cub.
Lun Lun delivered the tiny, hairless duo at 6:21 p.m. and
6:23 p.m. EDT, the first giant panda cubs to be born in the
United States in 2013, Zoo Atlanta officials said.
"We had no reason to expect twins, although we had not ruled
them out," said Dwight Lawson, deputy director of Zoo Atlanta,
adding that pandas regularly give birth to twins. "On the few
ultrasound images that Mom actually cooperated with, we only saw
one developing fetus."
Twin cubs have never been born at Zoo Atlanta, zoo officials
said. Lun Lun has given birth to three cubs there.
Giant pandas are an endangered species that make their homes
in a few mountain ranges in central China. There are about 1,600
living the wild, and about 300 in captivity, mostly in China,
zoo officials said.
The sex of the cubs has not been determined yet, Lawson
said. Panda cubs are about the size and weight of a stick of
butter, and are pink, hairless and blind.
Lun Lun weighs more than 200 pounds (91 kg), he said. Panda
babies are about 1/900th the size of their mothers, according to
the Smithsonian National Zoological Park.
While pandas often give birth to twins in the wild, they are
only able to raise one at a time - leaving the second twin to
perish, Lawson said.
But in a zoo setting, staff are able to incubate one cub
while the mother takes care of the other, and then swap them out
so she can have a chance at successfully raising both, Lawson
said.
"It's physically difficult for the mother panda to
manipulate more than one cub," Lawson said.
The zoo will work with experts in China to decide on how to
name the twins once they turn 100 days old, Lawson said.
For example, Taiwanese rockstar Su Huilun named Lun Lun,
while U.S. actor Jack Black was at the naming of her most recent
cub, Po, whose namesake character Black voiced in the "Kung Fu
Panda" movies.
The cubs are the fourth and fifth babies to born to Lun Lun
and male Yang Yang, both 15. Their firstborn, Mei Lan, 6, is at
China's Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, and the
other two - 4-year-old Xi Lan and 2-year-old Po - are on site at
the zoo but being prepared for a move to China later in the
year.
All five offspring are the product of artificial
insemination, according to zoo officials.
(Reporting by Karen Brooks in Austin, Texas; Editing by Tim
Gaynor and Sandra Maler)