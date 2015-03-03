(Adds comment from lawyers)
By Andrew Chung
March 3 A little known but controversial program
that flagged sensitive patent applications involving potentially
touchy subjects such as AIDS vaccines and abortion devices has
been scrapped by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
The program, called the Sensitive Application Warning
System, began in 1994 and was meant to notify the agency's
leadership of applications that could generate extensive or
unfavorable publicity.
"Upon careful consideration, the USPTO has concluded that
the SAWS program has only been marginally utilized and provides
minimal benefit," the agency said in a notice posted to its
website on Monday night.
The agency's review of the program, conducted in January,
came after attorneys Kate Gaudry and Thomas Franklin at law firm
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton revealed details of the program
in December from documents obtained through the Freedom of
Information Act.
The documents showed many kinds of patent applications were
being flagged, with examples ranging from a suicide machine to
race-based diagnostics, as well as broad categories such as
smartphones and anything "pioneering."
"The program was hopelessly applied, over expansive ... and
unsalvageable," Franklin said on Tuesday. "To start talking
about patent quality in a real way is something we're looking
forward to."
The attorneys said the program seemed geared to help the
patent office avoid embarrassment, but could cause significant
delays and refusals in issuing patents.
Neither patent applicants nor their lawyers were entitled to
know whether their applications had been flagged, they added.
The USPTO told Reuters in December the program was not
"secret" and only included applications that "any person on the
street" would suggest needed a second look.
In its announcement canceling the program, the agency said
only 0.04 percent of all applications were targeted. It declined
further comment.
