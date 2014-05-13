By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 13 The number of new patent
infringement lawsuits in the United States rose more than 10
percent to 6,092 in 2013 despite a 2011 law specifically aimed
at reducing patent litigation, according to experts at the
analytics group Lex Machina.
The number of lawsuits in 2013 increased 12.4 percent from
2012 despite the America Invents Act, which was the most
significant overhaul of the patent system in decades.
"If the AIA's intention was to make the patent litigation
system predictable and less expensive, it hasn't met those goals
yet," said Owen Byrd, general counsel of Lex Machina which
collects and crunches data on patent litigation. The group
issued a study on Tuesday.
Byrd and Lex Machina Chief Executive Josh Becker said they
believed that the 2013 total was a record for infringement
lawsuits.
The U.S. Congress is trying again to make changes to the
patent system to reduce frivolous litigation, but progress seems
to have stalled after the House of Representatives passed a bill
in December.
The Lex Machina study found that tech companies such as
Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, AT&T Inc and
Google Inc were the most likely to be sued.
The 10 most active plaintiffs were patent assertion
entities, who critics disparagingly call patent trolls, because
they make their money off lawsuits and licensing instead of
manufacturing. The top three were Melvino and ArrivalStar;
Wyncomm; and Thermolife International. Each filed more than 100
infringement lawsuits, Lex Machina found.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas
continued to attract the heaviest traffic, with 1,495
infringement cases filed there in 2013, a 20 percent increase
over 2012, according to the study.
A single judge in that district had more than 900 cases in
2013, Lex Machina found.
Companies usually file infringement lawsuits in district
courts to win monetary damages and often file a second lawsuit
at the U.S. government's International Trade Commission, which
can block infringing products from the U.S. market.
The ITC had seen a big spike in cases filed in 2011, to 70.
But the number has fallen to 42 new cases in 2012 and 41 in
2013.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)