By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Senate on Monday
confirmed former Google Inc executive Michelle Lee to
head the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a position that has
been vacant for more than two years.
President Barack Obama's choice was approved by an
unrecorded voice vote in the full Senate, just over a week after
the Senate Judiciary Committee gave the nod to her nomination.
The Alexandria, Virginia-based federal agency has more than
12,000 employees whose main role is to determine which
inventions deserve a patent. The agency had gone without a
confirmed leader since David Kappos, a former IBM Corp
executive, left in February 2013.
Lee, a former deputy general counsel and head of patents and
patent strategy at Google, had been the acting director of the
office. She started with the agency in 2012 as the first
director of the patent office's Silicon Valley outpost.
The agency has been a focus of Congressional efforts at
patent reform aimed at curbing patent litigation in federal
court.
The patent office has been criticized for approving what
some say are weak software related-patents that have formed the
bulk of the litigation.
Robert Stoll, a 29-year veteran of the agency and its
commissioner of patents from 2009 to 2011, said Lee's main task
will be to improve the quality of patents granted by the agency.
"Assuring better quality patents will help blunt the patent
troll problem," said Stoll, now a partner at the law firm of
Drinker Biddle & Reath in Washington, D.C., using a term some
use for companies that profit from patent lawsuits instead of
making products.
Another complaint has been the agency's long backlog in
examining patents. In December 2011, the unexamined backlog was
almost 722,000 patents. It currently stands at 602,265,
according to the agency's website.
The Senate on Monday also approved Daniel Marti to be the
White House's intellectual property enforcement coordinator,
otherwise known as the "IP Czar."
