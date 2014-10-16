(Adds details, comment from U.S. Commerce Secretary; byline)

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON Oct 16 The White House on Thursday nominated Michelle Lee to be director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which the former executive with Internet giant Google Inc has led on an acting basis since January.

The USPTO, regarded as the steward of U.S. intellectual property, employs about 12,000 people. It has long been under fire for taking more than two years to consider many patent applications.

Lee, who founded and headed the U.S. patent office's Silicon Valley outpost, is a former deputy general counsel and head of patents and patent strategy at Google. Her nomination is subject to approval by the U.S. Senate.

The patent office is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce and awards patents and registers trademarks.

"Michelle is a proven leader with strong management skills, having ably led the PTO since January," U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker said in a statement.

"She brings decades of legal, technical and business experience in delivering real results for our nation's innovators."

Lee is also a veteran of the law firm Fenwick and West and has degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as a law degree from Stanford.

The USPTO has been without a permanent director since David Kappos, a former IBM Corp executive, left in February 2013.

The office has been criticized for approving what some say are weak patents, many of them software patents, which end up being the subject of infringement litigation.

A perennial complaint about the patent office has been its long backlog. In December 2011, the unexamined backlog was almost 722,000 patents. It was down to 605,646 in September, the most recent patent office data show.

In September, patent applications took an average of 27.4 months from the time they were filed to when they were approved.