WASHINGTON, June 24 A U.S. trade panel that
deals with patent infringement cases took a step on Monday that
could rein in companies, often known as patent trolls, accused
of embarking on frivolous litigation.
The International Trade Commission said it will soon require
some complaining companies to prove upfront that they have a
significant presence in the United States.
The commission said it created a pilot program in which its
six administrative judges will in some cases determine within
100 days if companies that sue for infringement have adequate
U.S. production, research or licensing to use the court.
Previously, the ITC would establish that a company met the
"domestic industry" standard at the same time it determined if a
patent or patents had been infringed - at the end of the case.
The pilot program was praised by the ITC Working Group,
which includes representatives from Avaya Inc,
Broadcom Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Google Inc
, Hewlett Packard Co, Intel Corp and
Oracle Corp.
The group has been working to rein in "patent assertion
entities," or trolls, which create nothing, but often buy and
license portfolios of patents from others and then file
infringement lawsuits.
"Addressing this will require more than administrative
fixes, but the pilot program is a step forward that could help
limit costly and unnecessary patent cases," ITC Working Group
Executive Director Matt Tanielian said in a statement.
The ITC became a favorite venue for companies to pursue
patent litigation after a 2006 Supreme Court decision called
eBay v. MercExchange, which made it harder for district courts
to ban sales of products for patent infringement.
The White House suggested recently that Congress change the
ITC's statute so the same standard is used for rulings by the
commission as in district courts.