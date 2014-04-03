WASHINGTON, April 3 Major U.S. companies
including Ford, Apple and Pfizer have formed a lobbying group
aimed at pushing back at some changes to the patent system
members of Congress have proposed, saying these measures would
hinder protection of valuable inventions.
The group is concerned about pending legislation aimed at
fighting so-called patent assertion entities (PAEs), companies
which produce nothing but instead buy up patents and then
attempt to extract licensing fees or sue for infringement.
Called the Partnership for American Innovation, the group
warned that steps to stop the PAEs could also hurt truly
innovative companies.
Companies signing on to the effort so far are Apple Inc.
, DuPont, Ford Motor Co., General Electric
, IBM Corp, Microsoft Corp and Pfizer Inc
.
"There's a feeling that the negative rhetoric is leading to
a very anti-patent environment," said David Kappos, director of
the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office from 2009 to 2013, who
advises the group. He is with the law firm Cravath, Swaine and
Moore, LLP.
In particular, the group would oppose efforts to make
software or biotechnology unpatentable.
Google, Cisco and other supporters of
efforts to curb frivolous patent litigation from PAEs, often
termed "patent trolls," supported a bill that easily passed the
U.S. House of Representatives in December.
That bill encourages judges hearing patent cases to require
the losing party to cover the winners' legal bills, a concept
known as "loser pays." It also requires companies filing
infringement lawsuits to detail which patent is infringed -
something that does not regularly happen.
A separate Senate patent bill is scheduled to be marked up
soon.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Ros Krasny and David
Gregorio)