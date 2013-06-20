WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission should use its investigative authority to ramp up a
review of the costs and benefits posed by "patent assertion
entities," often known as patent trolls, the head of the
commission said on Thursday.
In a speech, FTC chairwoman Edith Ramirez said the formation
of patent trolls, which create portfolios of patents via
acquisitions, could trigger antitrust concerns.
The commission is also prepared to use enforcement
authorities to protect small businesses from deceptive practices
by patent trolls, Ramirez said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)