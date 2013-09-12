WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The acting head of the U.S.
Patent and Trademark Office, Teresa Stanek Rea, has decided to
step down, Rea said in an email to patent office staff made
public on Thursday.
It was not known when a permanent director would be named
for the patent office, which is part of the U.S. Department of
Commerce and awards patents and registers trademarks.
The office, the steward of U.S. intellectual property, has
about 13,000 federal employees.
Rea, who is highly respected in the patent community, had
been deputy director and became acting director when David
Kappos, a former IBM Corp executive, departed in January to
return to private practice.
Kappos, aided by Rea, was popular because of his efforts to
upgrade technology for examiners, reduce the backlog of
applications in part by adding examiners, and improve the
quality of patents that are issued.
The patent office currently has a backlog of 591,665
applications, according to data from August. As recently as
December 2011, the unexamined patent backlog was almost 722,000
patents.
The number of patent examiners on staff in March totaled
7,778 compared with 6,420 in December 2011.
Rea is a past president of the American Intellectual
Property Law Association and of the National Inventors Hall of
Fame. She was formerly a partner at Crowell and Moring LLP and
is a also licensed pharmacist, according to her biography on the
patent office website.
She did not give a date for her departure, saying only it
would occur "in the near future." Nor did she say what her
future plans were.
Earlier in the year Rea was said to be the frontrunner to be
named to the post permanently.
