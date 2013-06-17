WASHINGTON, June 17 Couples in the United States
looking to spice up their sex lives will have to do without
certain adult toys after a U.S. trade panel ruled on Monday that
some companies are violating a patent held by a Canadian company
for a two-armed vibrator.
The U.S. International Trade Commission found that Lelo
Shanghai Trading and a number of other vibrator makers infringe
on Standard Innovation Corp's patent for a two-armed vibrator
that couples can use during intercourse.
Standard Innovation, which is based in Ottawa, Ontario, and
is privately held, filed an infringement complaint against Lelo
and a long list of other companies in early 2012, accusing them
of infringing on Standard's patent for the adult toys, designed
to be worn while a couple has sex.
On its website Standard Innovation describes the We-Vibe
family of vibrators as "a global sensation."
The commission's ruling overturns a preliminary ruling by an
ITC judge, who found in January that while Lelo's products and
those made by other small companies infringed on Standard
Innovation's patent, the patent holder did not have enough
commercial activity in the United States to have standing to
prevail at the ITC.
The full commission disagreed.
It banned the sale of vibrators made by Lelo Inc, Nalpac
Enterprises Ltd, Williams Trading Co., Honey's Place Inc and
Lover's Lane & Co.
The ITC is a popular venue for patent fights because its
docket moves fairly quickly and since it can order a sales ban
for any device which infringes a patent.
The case at the International Trade Commission is 337-823.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler)