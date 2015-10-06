By Curtis Skinner
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 6 Nevada has agreed to pay
the city of San Francisco $400,000 to settle a lawsuit claiming
that the state bused patients, many of them poor and mentally
ill, from a Las Vegas hospital to the Bay Area without plans for
their care, Governor Brian Sandoval's office said on Tuesday.
The settlement, which must still be approved by the San
Francisco Board of Supervisors and the Nevada Board of
Examiners, includes attorneys' fees and a plan for better
management and transfer of patients.
"We look forward to working with California to ensure all
patient transfers to and from both states are managed using
these best practices and adhering to conditions detailed in the
agreement," Sandoval's office said in a statement.
The San Francisco City Attorney's Office declined to confirm
the proposed settlement or comment on the matter on Tuesday.
The state-run Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital in Las Vegas
came under fire in April 2013 after the Sacramento Bee newspaper
reported that hospital staff had given as many as 1,500 patients
one-way bus tickets to California and 46 other states between
2008 and 2013.
San Francisco's City Attorney Dennis Herrera said the
hospital had sent at least two dozen patients to the city via
Greyhound bus, adding that shortly after their arrival most of
the patients required medical care and shelter costing some
$500,000 in city funds.
Herrera filed the suit against Nevada in September 2013 and
said it could pave the way for other California jurisdictions to
seek restitution from the state for damages similar to those San
Francisco claimed.
Nevada health officials acknowledged the hospital had
shipped some discharged patients out of state without
documenting adequate aftercare plans for food, housing,
medication and treatment. They said two employees were fired and
three others faced disciplinary action.
Federal authorities later approved the hospital's plan to
increase oversight of discharges to guarantee patients released
to other states were enrolled in adequate after-care programs.
The Nevada Board of Examiners is next set to meet on Oct.
13.
