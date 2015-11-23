(Corrects spelling of Tilton's first name to Lynn, not Lynne)
By Chris Prentice and Tom Hals
NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. private equity firm
Patriarch Partners LLC said on Sunday it filed to put the Zohar
I debt fund into Chapter 11 bankruptcy to protect against
efforts by MBIA Inc to obtain the assets of Zohar, which invests
in Patriarch's portfolio companies.
"We believe the Chapter 11 process now presents the best way
for Zohar I to restructure its finances while preserving the
value of the portfolio companies it owns on behalf of its key
stakeholders," Patriarch Chief Executive Officer Lynn Tilton
said in a statement.
Tilton created Zohar I in 2003. Patriarch is the fund's
largest creditor, holding $286.5 million of its notes, the
statement said. MBIA is another Zohar I creditor, Patriarch
said.
Patriarch is seeking court approval for a re-organization
plan that will repay MBIA in full, while "maximizing value" for
Patriarch, said Tilton, alleging MBIA and MBIA Insurance Corp
had acted in "bad faith" in restructuring discussions.
MBIA called Tilton's allegations "utterly baseless."
"This proceeding, like her recent lawsuit, is a desperate
and transparent effort to deflect attention and blame from her
own failures and misconduct," said the insurer in a statement.
Rather than have Zohar file a voluntary bankruptcy petition,
Patriarch filed what is known as an involuntary bankruptcy
against Zohar because Patriarch no longer controls the fund.
MBIA took control after Zohar defaulted on $149 million of notes
on Friday. Those notes were insured by MBIA.
Patriarch has likely set up a fight against MBIA for control
of the case, and Tilton's firm fired the opening shot in papers
filed Sunday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan seeking
control.
"Zohar-I's restructuring will not move forward if MBIA is
left in charge," Patriarch said, adding "MBIA's scheme is to
take Zohar-I's assets in a fire sale."
Patriarch said MBIA has its sights on other Tilton-created
debt vehicles.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has
accused Tilton and Patriarch of fraud related to the Zohar loan
funds. That case has been put on hold by a federal appeals
court.
Tilton is known as the "Diva of Distressed" for her efforts
to turn around troubled companies.
The Zohar funds are three collateralized loan obligation
funds that have raised more than $2.5 billion from investors
used to make investments to distressed companies, according to
the SEC complaint.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao, Alan
Crosby and Ryan Woo)