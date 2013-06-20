New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files

BOSTON A Connecticut man has sued New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez for allegedly shooting him in the face after the two left a strip club in Miami in February, the plaintiff's lawyer said on Wednesday.

Hernandez, who plays tight end for the National Football League team, is also being questioned by police in Massachusetts in a separate case after a body was discovered near his home in North Attleborough, according to local media.

Attorney David Jaroslawicz said he filed a complaint on behalf of his client, Alexander S. Bradley, on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Florida alleging Hernandez fired a bullet into Bradley's eye after the two of them drove away from Tootsie's strip club in Miami. The shooting happened in Riviera Beach, 75 miles (120 km) north of Miami, Jaroslawicz said.

Jaroslawicz said Bradley had lost his eye and had undergone multiple surgeries, and would seek unspecified damages from Hernandez. He said an initial complaint had been filed against Hernandez earlier in June but that it was withdrawn because of an error it contained.

Hernandez could not be reached for immediate comment.

A spokeswoman for Florida's Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department said a man who gave his name to police as Bradley Sherrod had been found shot in an industrial park in Riviera County on the morning of February 13 and was brought to a hospital for treatment, but she said the man had refused to name his attacker and signed a document allowing police to abandon the case.

"We know nothing about the civil suit, and this particular case is inactive because Bradley refused to cooperate or name his assailant," said spokeswoman Teri Barbera.

In a separate case, Massachusetts State Police searched Hernandez's home on Tuesday as part of a probe into a suspected homicide, according to an ABC News report and a video published by the Boston Globe.

Hernandez was initially uncooperative with police after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in an industrial park near his home in North Attleborough on Monday, ABC News said, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

A state police spokesman confirmed there was a homicide investigation under way in North Attleborough, but declined to give further details.

A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, which is overseeing the investigation, was not immediately available to comment.

North Attleborough is home to many Patriots players because of its proximity to Gillette Stadium, where the NFL team plays. Officials at the Patriots and at Athletes First, the talent agency that represents Hernandez, declined comment. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Peter Cooney)