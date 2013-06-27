New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is arraigned on charges of murder and weapons violations in Attleborough, Massachusetts, after being arrested, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike George/Pool

BOSTON A murder investigation into former National Football League player Aaron Hernandez broadened on Thursday with the arrest of a second man and authorities were also looking into the possible involvement of the onetime star tight end in a double homicide last year.

Boston police were investigating links between Hernandez and an unsolved shooting in July 2012, the Boston Globe reported, citing two unidentified law enforcement sources.

Jake Wark, a spokesman for Suffolk County prosecutors, confirmed an investigation into the drive-by shooting of two men remained active, but declined to comment on whether Hernandez was a target of the probe.

A prosecutor in Connecticut said on Thursday that a second man had been arrested in the investigation of the shooting death of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, a friend of Hernandez whose body was found June 17 in an industrial park near Hernandez's house in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

Hernandez, who was fired by the New England Patriots within hours of his arrest in Massachusetts on Wednesday, was charged with the murder of Lloyd.

His lawyer entered a plea of not guilty at his initial court appearance and called the prosecution's case - based on surveillance videos and cell phone records - circumstantial. Hernandez, 23, was ordered held without bail.

Connecticut prosecutor Brian Preleski identified the second man arrested in that case as Carlos Ortiz, 27, of Bristol, Connecticut. Ortiz was facing a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Prosecutors in Massachusetts on Wednesday said that Hernandez, along with two friends, had picked Lloyd up at his Boston home and driven him to the North Attleborough industrial park where Hernandez shot Lloyd five times with a high-powered handgun.

Prosecutors said Hernandez and Lloyd had argued a few nights before Lloyd's death when they went to a Boston nightclub together and Lloyd spoke with people that Hernandez said he "had trouble with."

Ortiz's relationship with Hernandez is unclear, though both men are from Bristol, a suburban city about 20 miles (30 km) southwest of Connecticut's capital Hartford.

Court documents show Ortiz has prior convictions in Connecticut for larceny, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and assault.

Ortiz's Facebook profile picture is a New England Patriots logo, and he posted a photograph last December of Hernandez with his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins and their infant daughter under the headline 'Angels'.

In a separate case, Hernandez has been sued by a Connecticut man, Alexander Bradley, who said Hernandez shot him in the face after the two left a Miami strip club in February, causing him to lose an eye. A Florida police official said last week that law enforcement had investigated the shooting but abandoned the case after Bradley refused to cooperate.

Hernandez had emerged as a potent player in one of the best tight-end tandems in the NFL, signed to a $41 million contract with one of the league's to teams.

The charges against Hernandez were a setback for the NFL. Over the years, despite efforts to protect itself from controversy, the league has been dragged into a string of scandals by players stretching from O.J. Simpson's murder trial in 1995 to more recent cases involving dog fighting, injury bounties, spying and gambling.

