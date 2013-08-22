New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is arraigned on charges of murder and weapons violations in Attleborough, Massachusetts, after being arrested, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike George/Pool/Files

BOSTON Former National Football League player Aaron Hernandez is scheduled to appear in a Massachusetts court on Thursday for a probable cause hearing related to a June murder he has been charged with committing, according to local prosecutors.

The former New England Patriots tight end was charged in June with the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro football player whose bullet-riddled body was found in an industrial area near Hernandez's home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty to six criminal counts, including murder and weapons charges tied to Lloyd's death. A lawyer for Hernandez has called the prosecution's case circumstantial.

Hernandez is due to appear at Attleboro District Court on Thursday at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), according to Yasmina Serdarevic, a spokeswoman for the Bristol County District Attorney's office.

Hernandez was cut from the Patriots on June 26, shortly after police arrested him for purportedly orchestrating the execution-style murder.

Lloyd, 27, had been dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancée. Prosecutors said Hernandez soured on him a few nights before the body was found, and that the two had argued after Lloyd socialized at a nightclub with people Hernandez disliked.

Two other men have been arrested in connection with the case: Ernest Wallace, who turned himself in to police in Florida and has been accused of being an "accessory after the fact," and Carlos Ortiz, arrested in Connecticut on charges of being a fugitive from justice.

Hernandez, 23, had been a rising young star in the NFL who signed a $41 million contract with one of the league's top franchises before his arrest.

Earlier this month, the TMZ website published an image of what it said was a letter Hernandez wrote to a fan from jail saying he believed God was testing him and that eventually he would be found not guilty of murder.

