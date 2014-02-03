BOSTON A man who said former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez had shot him in the face a year ago was shot again late on Sunday, Connecticut police said.

Alexander Bradley was shot several times in the leg during a fight at a Hartford night club, Lieutenant Brian Foley of the Hartford Police Department said on Monday.

Foley said Bradley was taken to a hospital for treatment and that police were investigating the shooting.

Bradley had filed a civil lawsuit in June against former National Football League star Hernandez, who he said shot him in the face in Florida in February 2013 after a late-night dispute.

Bradley never filed criminal charges.

Hernandez has been in jail since June, awaiting trial on murder charges in the death of Odin Lloyd, whose bullet-riddled body was found in an industrial park near the football star's home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

Hernandez was cut from the Patriots hours after his arrest.

Investigators are also investigating Hernandez's connection to a July 2012 drive-by double-murder in Boston. Police believe that Bradley was with Hernandez that night, according to the Boston Globe newspaper.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to Lloyd's murder. His lawyer has declined to comment.

He is next scheduled to appear in court in the Lloyd case on Wednesday in Fall River, Massachusetts.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)