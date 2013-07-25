ATTLEBORO, Mass., July 25 The body of a man that
former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is accused of
murdering last month was found with the keys to a black
Chevrolet Suburban that Hernandez had rented, according to court
papers released on Thursday.
The victim, semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd,
was discovered on June 17 in an industrial area not far from
Hernandez' North Attleborough home. His cell phone contained
messages exchanged with Hernandez the night of Lloyd's death.
Authorities on Thursday released about 100 pages of heavily
redacted search warrants and affidavits related to their
investigation of Lloyd's death.
Hernandez was cut from the National Football League team on
June 26, shortly after police arrested him on charges that he
orchestrated the execution-style murder.
The former tight end has pleaded not guilty to six criminal
counts including murder and weapons charges tied to Lloyd's
death last month.
