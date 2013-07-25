(Adds background on case)
By Daniel Lovering
ATTLEBORO, Mass., July 25 The body of a man that
former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is accused of
murdering last month was found with the keys to a black
Chevrolet Suburban that Hernandez had rented, according to court
papers released on Thursday.
The victim, semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd,
was discovered on June 17 in an industrial area not far from
Hernandez' North Attleborough home. His cell phone contained
messages exchanged with Hernandez the night of Lloyd's death.
Authorities on Thursday released about 100 pages of heavily
redacted search warrants and affidavits related to their
investigation of Lloyd's death.
Hernandez was cut from the National Football League team on
June 26, shortly after police arrested him on charges that he
orchestrated the execution-style murder.
The former tight end has pleaded not guilty to six criminal
counts including murder and weapons charges tied to Lloyd's
death last month.
Hernandez made a brief appearance in Massachusetts state
court on Wednesday, when Judge Daniel O'Shea agreed to a request
by prosecutors to delay until Aug. 22 a hearing to establish
probable cause in the case.
Lloyd's body, which was found about a less than a mile from
Hernandez's home, had been shot five times at close range with
two of the bullets passing through his body, prosecutors have
said.
Prosecutors said that Hernandez soured on Lloyd, 27, a few
nights before the body was found, with the two arguing after
Lloyd socialized at a nightclub with people that Hernandez
disliked.
Two other men have been taken into custody in connection
with the case. Ernest Wallace, who is suspected of being an
"accessory after the fact," turned himself in to police in
Miramar, Florida, last month. Another man, Carlos Ortiz, was
arrested in Connecticut on charges of being a fugitive from
justice.
Hernandez, 23, had been a rising young star in the NFL who
had signed a $41 million contract with one of the league's top
franchises before his arrest.
Patriots Coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday made his first
remarks on the case, saying that the team had been "shocked and
disappointed" by the news.
