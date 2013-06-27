BOSTON, June 27 Connecticut officials said on
Thursday that they have arrested and charged a man in the
investigation of a murder charge against former National
Football League player Aaron Hernandez.
The man, Carlos Ortiz, 27, was charged as a fugitive from
justice on Wednesday after his arrest.
Connecticut prosecutor Brian Preleski said state officials
had been working with Massachusetts police and prosecutors in
investigating the death of Odin Lloyd, whose body was found in
North Attleborough, Massachusetts on June 17.
Hernandez, a tight end who was fired by the New England
Patriots within hours of his arrest in Massachusetts on
Wednesday, was charged with the murder of Lloyd during his
initial court appearance. His lawyer entered a plea of not
guilty.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Grant McCool)