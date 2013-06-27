(Adds background on murder)
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, June 27 A Connecticut man has been
arrested and charged as a fugitive in the investigation of
murder and firearms charges against former National Football
League player Aaron Hernandez, a prosecutor said on Thursday.
Connecticut prosecutor Brian Preleski identified the man as
Carlos Ortiz, 27, of Bristol, Connecticut. A statement said he
was being held in the investigation of the shooting death of
semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, a friend of Hernandez.
Lloyd's body was found in North Attleborough, Massachusetts on
June 17 in an industrial park near Hernandez's house.
Hernandez, a rising star tight end who was fired by the New
England Patriots within hours of his arrest in Massachusetts on
Wednesday, was charged with the murder of Lloyd during his
initial court appearance.
His lawyer entered a plea of not guilty and called the
prosecution's case - based on surveillance videos and cell phone
records - circumstantial. Hernandez, 23, was ordered held
without bail.
Prosecutors in Massachusetts on Wednesday said that
Hernandez, along with two friends, had picked Lloyd up at his
Boston home and driven him to a North Attleborough industrial
park where Hernandez shot Lloyd five times with a high-powered
handgun.
Prosecutors said Hernandez and Lloyd had argued a few nights
before Lloyd's death when they went to a Boston nightclub
together and Lloyd spoke with people that Hernandez said he "had
trouble with."
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Grant McCool)