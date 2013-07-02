BOSTON, July 2 The market for Aaron Hernandez football jerseys has surged since the former New England Patriot tight end was arrested last week on charges he gunned down his friend execution-style in an industrial park near his house.

A pre-owned 'On Field' NFL jersey bearing Hernandez's old number 81 was on offer on Tuesday for $2,000 on eBay, while an autographed Hernandez number 81 jersey sold for $1,525 earlier this week, according to eBay's auction history.

A similar autographed shirt went for $159 in April.

Hernandez, 23, was arrested at his house in North Attleborough, Massachusetts on June 26 and charged in the shooting death of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, who prosecutors say had angered Hernandez in a bar a few days before the alleged murder.

Prosecutors said Hernandez shot Lloyd five times, including twice while he was lying on the ground.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

The Patriots cut Hernandez from the team within hours of his arrest and the team later offered to allow fans seeking to distance themselves from him to exchange their official Hernandez jerseys for new Patriots jerseys of similar value.

Those who took that offer may now be regretting it. One new unautographed Hernandez jersey was on sale for $1,200 on eBay.

Other Hernandez paraphernalia is running hot at auction too. An autographed football, signed photograph, or player card will run a buyer about $500 on eBay.

"This card is worth some serious money now," one seller said of his 2012 Topps Inception Hernandez player card. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Gregorio)