BOSTON, July 29 Police divers on Monday searched a pond in Bristol, Connecticut, the hometown of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, for evidence linking him to the murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, a law enforcement source said on Monday.

Police officials in Connecticut and Massachusetts declined to comment. Images of the search at the pond were aired on local television. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the pond is in Pine Lake Park.

Hernandez was arrested on murder charges in June after Lloyd's bullet-riddled body was found in an industrial park less than a mile from Hernandez's house in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

Hernandez was cut from the Patriots after his arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to Lloyd's murder and is being held in jail pending his trial.

Prosecutors have said Hernandez had a disagreement with Lloyd and shot him five times in the early hours of June 17. The weapon has not been recovered. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Scott Malone)