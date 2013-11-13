(Refiles to clarify second paragraph to show Patton Boggs is
receiving "independent advice" from legal consultancy Zeughauser
Group)
By Casey Sullivan
Nov 12 The Washington law firm Patton Boggs,
well-known for its lobbying and public policy work, came one
step closer on Tuesday to merging with the Dallas law firm Locke
Lord, according to a lawyer at Patton Boggs.
The lawyer told Reuters that Patton Boggs's managing
partner, Edward Newberry, sent a memo to partners, saying the
firm is getting "independent advice" from legal consultancy
Zeughauser Group, as well as Wells Fargo, and Deloitte and
PricewaterhouseCoopers on the proposed merger.
The lawyer spoke on the condition of anonymity because he
was not authorized to speak publicly.
Newberry did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The memo, according to the lawyer, said that Patton Boggs
had not yet committed to a merger with Locke Lord, but that the
firm was undergoing a "due diligence" process in which it will
examine pension and benefits, client conflicts and risk and
liability.
Representatives from Patton Boggs and Locke Lord did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did
representatives from Zeughauser Group, Wells Fargo, Deloitte or
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Reuters was first to report, on Oct. 27, that Patton Boggs,
which has nearly 500 lawyers and public policy advisers, was in
talks to merge with a larger U.S. law firm. Two former Patton
Boggs partners told Reuters that the potential suitor was Locke
Lord, which has more than 650 lawyers and consultants.
The 51-year-old Patton Boggs is known for its influence on
Capitol Hill and has represented a number of large companies and
institutions this year including AT&T, Goldman Sachs
and Amazon.com Inc in their lobbying efforts, according
to OpenSecrets.org, which publishes information on lobbying.
Locke Lord, which is known for its energy, litigation and
insurance practices, has recently represented companies such
as Natural Gas Partners, Argent Energy and White Deer Energy, in
acquisitions and financing arrangements, according to its
website.
Both firms have represented parties in litigation arising
from the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.
Patton Boggs ranked No. 95 out of U.S. law firms for revenue
in 2012 at $317.5 million and No. 91 in profits per partner at
$735,000, according to figures published in the American Lawyer,
a legal trade publication. Locke Lord ranked No. 69 for revenue
in 2012 at $428.5 million and No. 65 in profits per partner at
$1.07 million, according to the magazine.
(Reporting By Casey Sullivan; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Ken
Wills)