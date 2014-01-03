Alians Gudino (L), Arbiacely Gudino (C) and Monica Lovatos wear shirts commemorating ''Fast & Furious'' star Paul Walker and Roger Rodas during an unofficial memorial event in Santa Clarita, California December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn/Files

LOS ANGELES No drugs or alcohol were found in the bodies of "Fast & Furious" actor Paul Walker and his friend Roger Rodas after the fiery car crash that killed them in November, a coroner's report released on Friday said.

Both Walker, 40, and Rodas, 38, tested negative for alcohol, and drugs including cocaine, opiates and marijuana were not detected, said the report from the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The report included an early account of the accident from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, dated December 1 - the day after the crash, saying the Porsche Carrera GT driven by Rodas was traveling at "an unsafe speed, approximately 100+ mph."

But a sheriff's spokeswoman said the investigation into the accident has not been completed and there was no definitive finding on the car's speed.

Both deaths were ruled accidents. Walker died from "combined effects of traumatic and thermal injuries," and Rodas from "multiple traumatic injuries," the report said.

Walker was in the process of filming "Fast & Furious 7" at the time and production was halted a few days later.

Universal Pictures said last month that the release of the seventh installment in the highly lucrative franchise would be pushed back by nine months to April 2015. Walker will appear in the film.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Mary Milliken; editing by Gunna Dickson)