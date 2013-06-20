June 19 U.S. celebrity chef Paula Deen, known
for her high-calorie Southern cooking, admitted in a deposition
that surfaced on Wednesday that she has used racial slurs but
her attorney says she does not tolerate prejudice.
A former employee of Paula Deen Enterprises, Lisa Jackson,
is suing Deen and her brother Earl "Bubba" Hiers for racial and
sexual discrimination in the work place, and the video-taped
deposition was related to the suit.
In the deposition, Deen, who is white, was asked if she had
used the so-called N-word, a racial epithet directed against
African-Americans, to which she responded: "Yes, of course."
She said she had used the epithet when describing, probably
to her husband, how a black man robbed a bank where she was
working. She said had used the word since, "but it's been a very
long time."
The lawsuit filed by Jackson alleges that when discussing
with Jackson plans for Hiers' 2007 wedding, Deen said she wanted
a "true southern plantation-style wedding" and used the slur to
describe the black men she would want serving at the wedding
dressed in white shirts, black shorts and bow ties. In the
deposition, Deen said she referred to the race of the servers as
black.
The celebrity chef whose recipes have been featured in
cookbooks and on popular Food Network shows was also asked if
members of her family had told jokes at home using the racial
epithet.
"I'm sure they have," she said in the deposition, made on
May 17 in Savannah, Georgia. "My husband is constantly telling
me jokes."
When asked if she was offended, she responded "No, because
it's my husband."
The plaintiff's attorney, S. Wesley Woolf of Savannah did
not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
Deen's attorney Bill Franklin of Savannah law firm Oliver
Maner LLP, declined by email to discuss the case with Reuters
because it was pending in court but has said Deen did not find
epithets acceptable.
"Contrary to media reports, Ms. Deen does not condone or
find the use of racial epithets acceptable," Franklin told CNN
on Wednesday. "She is looking forward to her day in court."
(Reporting by Nick Carey in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)