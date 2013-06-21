ATLANTA, June 21 The Food Network said on Friday
it would not renew U.S. celebrity chef Paula Deen's contract
when it expires at the end of June, following revelations that
the cooking star admitted to using a racial slur in the past.
Deen, who is being sued for racial discrimination and has
admitted during a legal deposition to using the slur, apologized
on Friday for "the wrong that I've done" and begged for
forgiveness.
Deen, who has two popular shows on The Food Network
featuring Southern cooking, made her statement in a video that
was released after she failed to make a scheduled appearance on
the NBC morning TV show "Today" to discuss the issue.
(Reporting by David Beasley; Writing by Colleen Jenkins)