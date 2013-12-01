(Refiles to remove extraneous word in third paragraph)
Dec 1 Paul Crouch, the U.S. televangelist who
founded one of the world's largest Christian broadcasting
networks, died on Saturday at age 79.
Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) - the company he set up
with his wife Jan - beamed Christian programs over 84 satellite
channels and more than 18,000 television and cable affiliates,
according to its website.
Crouch left his job as general manager of a San Bernardino,
California, broadcaster in 1973, then bought and expanded a
California television station.
TBN went on to broadcast over, among others, Smile of a
Child children's channel, The Church Channel, TBN Asia, TBN
Europe, TBN Russia, TBN Africa, Al-Horreya TV and Arabic
language network and TBN Nejat TV, a Farsi language channel.
His books included "I Had No Father but God," "Hello World,"
"Omega Code," "Megiddo" and "The Shadow of the Apocalypse."
"His passing followed a decade-long fight with degenerative
heart disease," TBN said on its website.
