Nov 30 Actor Paul Walker, known for his roles in
the "Fast and the Furious" movies, died on Saturday in a car
crash in Southern California, his publicist said.
"Sadly, I must confirm that Paul did pass away this
afternoon in a car accident," Ame Van Iden, Walker's publicist,
said in an email.
A message linked to Walker's Twitter account,
"@RealPaulWalker," said Walker, 40, died as a passenger in a
friend's car while attending an event for a charity
organization.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a
statement that there had been a car accident involving two
fatalities in Valencia, a community in the city of Santa
Clarita, at about 3:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. ET).
When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle engulfed in
flames. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the
statement said.
The office did not provide the identities of the dead, and
said the cause was under investigation.
