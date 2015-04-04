By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas, April 4 After centuries on the
fringe of consumer finance, the neighborhood pawn shop is
pushing its way toward the mainstream, thanks to the power of
reality television and the long arm of government regulation.
The History Channel's hit show "Pawn Stars," featuring a Las
Vegas shop run by three generations of the quirky but endearing
Harrison family, has helped transform the image of the pawn
shop, portraying it as a fun place to do business and discover
one-of-a-kind buys.
At the same time, more consumers, even those with other loan
options, are finding that the simplicity of the pawn shop has
its appeal.
"I have been coming to pawn shops for years but I guess the
TV shows makes it easier, you know, more acceptable," said
Eddie, an unemployed Texan who asked to be called by his first
name, after he pawned a diamond ring for $250 at EZ Pawn in
Austin.
"The big change in the industry has been the mainstreaming
of the image," said Emmett Murphy, spokesman for the National
Pawnbrokers Association. "It opened the doors for America to
come into their pawn shops to see what it is about."
The makeover, combined with a pending government crackdown
on exorbitant payday loans that are geared to people on the low
end of the income spectrum, have made these heady days for one
of the world's oldest forms of consumer finance.
Pawn shops, with their three golden balls symbol, much like
barbershop poles, have been readily identifiable in the United
States since the 17th century.
They extend loans on an item of value, say, a ring or a
guitar, brought in as collateral. If the loan and interest are
paid off on time, the item is returned to the borrower. If not,
the pawnshop can sell the item and pocket the proceeds.
"Customers tend to use us when they need us, redeem their
merchandise and we won't see them for a number of months ... and
then we see them again," said Larry Nuckols, 60, chairman and
co-owner of Money Mart Pawn & Jewelry, with 26 stores in Texas
and four more in two other states.
Pawnbrokers expect an increase in loans this year, according
to a National Pawnbrokers Association industry survey, although
most are doubtful of seeing much growth on the retail side of
the business, where unclaimed goods are sold.
Descriptions and serial numbers of items taken in are
typically sent to police along with information on who pawned
them. Taking in stolen items usually means a loss of the loan
money for the store, an incentive to guard against accepting
suspect goods.
There are about 10,000 pawn shops in the United States,
nearly 90 percent of them independently owned. Rick Harrison's
World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas remains open
around the clock to cater to patrons of the desert city's
casinos.
The average amount of a pawn loan is about $150 with 85
percent of all loans being repaid, according to the industry
association.
While most customers reclaim their goods, borrowers know
their credit rating won't suffer if they default.
"It is a non-judgmental loan and a non-recourse loan,
meaning the customer is under no obligation to repay," Nuckols
said.
The four main publicly traded companies that operate
national pawn chains have a combined market capitalization of
about $4 billion and represent about 11 percent of the overall
industry.
Over the last 10 years, shares in the biggest companies that
operate pawn shops have outperformed the S&P Industrials
Composite Index.
Meanwhile, the pawn shop's main competitor is headed for
closer scrutiny. A U.S. consumer financial watchdog last week
outlined plans to crack down on payday lending practices that
leave borrowers with debt they cannot repay.
Payday loans - small sums borrowers agree to repay in a
short time, typically with their next paycheck - are attractive
partly because of convenience.
But consumer advocates say payday loans, which can carry
annualized interest rates of more than 500 percent, can trap
low-income borrowers in a cycle of mounting debt. Online
lenders, which sometimes skirt state laws, are a particular
concern, they say.
By comparison, the interest on pawn loans can vary from 2
percent a month in states such as Missouri and North Carolina to
25 percent a month in Alabama, Mississippi and Montana,
according to a Vanderbilt University Law School research paper.
Pawn credit is regulated at the state and local level and
has avoided national control, in part because it has no impact
on a borrower's future access to credit, says the paper "The
Pawn Industry and Its Customers."
"Pawnbroking is not in the conversation at all when we think
about regulating financial services," said economist Paige Marta
Skiba, a professor of law at Vanderbilt and one of the paper's
authors.
