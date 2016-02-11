(Adds comment from defense lawyer, details on bail)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 10 U.S. authorities on Wednesday
launched a broad offensive against abusive online pay lenders,
arresting three people tied to the industry, including a race
car driver, for allegedly exploiting more than 5 million
cash-strapped consumers.
Prosecutors said Scott Tucker, who competes on U.S. and
European racing circuits, ran a $2 billion enterprise that used
sham relationships with Native American tribes to claim immunity
from state enforcement actions over its lending practices.
An indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan said
Tucker earned hundreds of millions of dollars in profits,
spending the money on luxury homes, cars, jewelry, a private
plane and his professional racing team, Level 5 Motorsports.
The charges came amid U.S. efforts to crackdown on abusive
practices by payday lenders, which provide small extensions of
credit that borrowers agree to repay in a short time, such as
when they next receive a paycheck.
The companies say they help struggling consumers, but
critics say borrowers end up with large debt loads due to high
interest rates, fees and loan rollovers. Fourteen states and the
District of Columbia prohibit payday loans.
Along with Tucker, the indictment also charged Timothy Muir,
a lawyer who worked with Tucker's Overland Park, Kansas-based
company, AMG Services Inc, which had 600 employees.
Prosecutors said Tucker's enterprise from 1997 to 2013
exploited 4.5 million people while doing business as Ameriloan
and One Click Cash.
After several states sued, prosecutors said Tucker entered
into sham relationships with Native American tribes including
the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma to claim sovereign immunity.
Two corporations the Miami Tribe controlled have agreed to
forfeit $48 million in a non-prosecution deal, Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara said.
Another indictment charged Richard Moseley for running a
fraudulent $161 million online payday lending enterprise from
Kansas City, Missouri, through offshore companies.
All three men were accused of racketeering violations for
scheming to collect unlawful debts through loans with 700
percent or more interest rates.
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Tucker, 53,
and Muir, 44, in Kansas, and Moseley, 68, in Missouri. Each was
released on bail later on Wednesday.
Lawyers for Tucker and Muir did not respond to requests for
comment. Marilyn Keller, Moseley's lawyer, said Moseley would
plead not guilty.
The Federal Trade Commission sued Tucker in 2012 and is
seeking $1.32 billion from him and his deceased brother's
estate. It has obtained $25.5 million in settlements with
entities including AMG Services.
The cases in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, at U.S. v. Tucker et al, No. 16-cr-091, and U.S. v.
Moseley, No. 16-cr-079.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Trott,
Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)