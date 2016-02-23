By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 23 A race car driver pleaded not
guilty on Tuesday to charges stemming from what U.S. prosecutors
called his role in a $2 billion online payday lending enterprise
that exploited 4.5 million cash-strapped consumers.
Scott Tucker, who competes on U.S. and European racing
circuits, pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court to
charges including conspiracy to collect unlawful debts in
violation of federal racketeering laws.
Timothy Muir, a lawyer who prosecutors said worked with
Tucker's Overland Park, Kansas-based company, AMG Services Inc,
also pleaded not guilty at Tuesday's hearing.
Tucker's lawyer, Paul Shechtman, declined to comment after
the hearing.
Both men were indicted this month amid U.S. efforts to crack
down on abuses by payday lenders, which provide small loans that
borrowers agree to repay in a short time, often from their next
paycheck.
The companies say they help struggling consumers, but
critics say they saddle borrowers with large debt loads
resulting from high interest rates, fees and loan rollovers.
Fourteen states and the District of Columbia prohibit payday
lending.
Prosecutors said Tucker engaged in payday lending from 1997
to 2013, exploiting 4.5 million people through lenders he owned
and operated under names including Ameriloan and One Click Cash.
Those lenders shared employees, computer systems and costs
with AMG, which employed 600 people, prosecutors said.
From 2003 to 2012, the businesses generated more than $2
billion of revenue, largely through high interest rates,
prosecutors said.
After several states sued, prosecutors said, Tucker entered
into sham relationships with Native American tribes to claim
sovereign immunity, including the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, which
AMG claimed owned it.
In a settlement announced this month, two corporations
controlled by the Miami Tribe agreed to forfeit $48 million in a
non-prosecution deal.
The Federal Trade Commission has separately been suing
Tucker since 2012, seeking $1.32 billion from him and his late
brother's estate. The FTC has obtained $25.5 million in
settlements with entities in the case including AMG Services.
Tucker was previously convicted of making a false statement
to a bank and using the mail for a scheme to defraud. He was
sentenced in 1991 to a year in a federal prison.
The cases us U.S. v. Tucker et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 16-cr-091.
