By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Nov 23 A mountain of peanuts is piling
up in the U.S. south, threatening to hand American taxpayers a
near $2-billion bailout bill over the next three years, and
leaving the government with a big chunk of the crop on its
books.
Peanut growers in states including Georgia and Alabama
boosted sowing acreage by a fifth this spring and now are
wrapping up harvesting their 3.1-million-ton crop, the
second-largest ever, even as prices plumb seven-year lows.
There is a debate over why it is happening and how long the
supplies and costs will build. Farmers and peanut groups blame
the glut on poorer market conditions for alternative crops, such
as cotton and corn, and improving yields as a result of crop
rotation and new varieties.
Some experts say it is the unintended consequence of recent
changes in farm policies that create incentives for farmers to
keep adding to excess supply.
One way or another, U.S. farmers look set to keep producing
more peanuts than Americans can consume, leaving taxpayers on
the hook.
First, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is paying
farmers most of the difference between the "reference price" of
$535 per ton (26.75 cents per lb) and market prices, now below
$400 per ton. A Nov. 18 report to Congress estimates such
payments this year for peanuts exceed those for corn and
soybeans by more than $100 per acre. (Graphic:link.reuters.com/fyw95w)
Secondly, government loan guarantees mean once prices fall
below levels used to value their crops as collateral, farmers
have an incentive to default on the loans and hand over the
peanuts to the USDA rather than sell them to make the payments.
PEANUTS FOR FLORIDA
"It's a predicament," said Tyron Spearman, executive
director of the National Peanut Buying Points Association, a
group commissioned by peanut shellers. "Is it a concern to us?
Yes. We certainly hate any increase in cost but that's the way
the program was designed."
Through forfeitures, the USDA amassed 145,000 tons of
peanuts from last year's crop, its largest stockpile in at least
nine years, according to data compiled by Reuters.
That stockpile is enough to satisfy the average annual
consumption of over 20 million Americans - more than the
population of Florida - and puts the administration in a bind.
Storing the peanuts in shellers' and growers' warehouses
comes at a cost. Selling them could depress the market further
and in turn would add to the price subsidy bill.
Payments to peanut farmers could total between $960 million
and $1.9 billion through fiscal 2018, according to estimates
from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and USDA projections
cited in the Congressional Research Service report.
The higher costs come as the 2014 Farm Bill set high peanut
reference prices relative to historic averages and cut support
for production of cotton, an alternative crop, encouraging
growers to dedicate more acres to peanuts, the report and
experts said.
The government spends far more on big cash crops such as
corn, wheat and soybeans, with support for corn alone expected
to cost $3.6 billion this year, according to CBO estimates. Yet
relative to crops size and value, peanut crops are costlier,
with payments worth more than a third of the crop's value.
Experts say the spike in spending highlights the risk of
distortions to other markets, but overall spending caps and the
fact that reference prices for other crops are closer to market
levels than those set for peanuts act as mitigating factors.
As peanut carryover inventories are forecast to hit a record
of 1.4 million tons by end-July 2016 and as loans begin to come
due next summer, farmers are expected to fork over more peanuts
to the USDA.
The legume has a special place in American history, diet and
popular culture - the peanut butter and jelly sandwich is as
iconic as an apple pie and former president Jimmy Carter is the
world's most famous peanut farmer - but there is just not enough
appetite for the troves filling the warehouses.
The abundance of cheap peanuts is a boon for the handful of
companies that shell peanuts bought from growers, including
Archer Daniels Midland Co's Golden Peanut Co and
peanut-butter makers such as J.M. Smucker Co, the maker of Jif,
and Hormel Foods, which makes Skippy.
Spokespersons for those companies declined to comment. The
American Peanut Shellers Association did not respond to request
for comment.
Producers, however, are scrambling to carve out new markets
for their product. The United States is the world's largest
producer after China and India and a top exporter, but exports
account for just about 15 percent of its production.
Bob Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of the
National Peanut Board, said he had been on two trade missions in
recent months to China, a market more than 8 times the size of
the U.S. one. The push is important not just because of China's
potential but also because there is less room for growth at
home. Parker said that 94 percent of U.S. homes have peanut
butter in their pantries.
"How do you improve on that? That's the challenge."
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)