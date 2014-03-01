(Adds dateline, attribution, details on case)
SEATTLE Feb 28 Pearl Jam's former financial
manager, who used his position with the rock band to steal
$380,000, was sentenced on Friday to 14 months in prison at a
court hearing in Washington state, an official said.
Rickey Charles Goodrich, 55, had initially faced 33 theft
charges but in December he pleaded guilty to six counts of
first-degree theft, King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office
spokesman Dan Donohoe said.
"(Goodrich) will remain out of custody for the next two
weeks to get his business affairs in order so he can continue to
pay restitution," Donohoe said. "He begins serving the sentence
on March 14."
The quintet rose to prominence in the early 1990s
grunge-rock movement and has sold millions of records worldwide.
Goodrich was chief financial officer at its Seattle-based
management company, Curtis Management, before he was fired in
September 2010.
Goodrich, who had oversight over finances related to Pearl
Jam's tours, was found to have made wire transfers from the firm
to pay his personal debts and used the company credit card for
unwarranted expenses.
He was caught after the band's manager reviewed suspicious
transactions from 2009 at the band's touring company and their
fan group Ten Club.
Goodrich was sentenced on Friday by King County Superior
Court Judge Roger Rogoff. William Morris Endeavor, which
represents the band, and Curtis Management did not immediately
return emails.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, Jonathan
Kaminsky in Olympia, Washington, and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)