By P.J. Huffstutter
| CHICAGO, July 30
CHICAGO, July 30 Questionable hygiene practices
among meat processing plant employees, freight truck drivers and
others who work at hog slaughter houses are aiding in the spread
of porcine epidemic diarrhea virus across the United States,
according to research conducted by the University of Illinois
staff.
PEDv is spread most commonly by pigs ingesting contaminated
feces. The virus, which is deadly to very young piglets, does
not pose a health risk to humans or other animals and the meat
from PEDv-infected pigs is safe for people to eat, according to
federal officials.
Swine veterinarian James Lowe and a group of veterinary
peers said they gathered swabs and environmental samples last
month from 669 livestock trailers at seven Midwestern slaughter
facilities - before and after animals were unloaded and moved
into holding pens.
The researchers found that 17 percent of the trucks that
pulled into the facilities during this time had trailers that
were contaminated with PEDv, according to an abstract
summarizing the researchers' findings that was released earlier
this month. At some plants, as many as 69 percent of the
trailers arriving on site were contaminated with PEDv.
Of the trailers that arrived free of PEDv, about one in 10
trailers - 11 percent - became contaminated while at these
facilities.
"What happens is, the animals are unloaded on a common dock,
then there's a lot of cross traffic of animals" and people, Lowe
said. "It's the truck driver. It's the plant personnel. Everyone
walks over the same ground or steps onto the tractor. ... So it
gets on boots, on coveralls."
For every contaminated trailer that arrived at these plants,
the researchers found that 1.2 contaminated trailers left the
sites - moving the virus to new, previously uncontaminated
locations.
While trailers can be cleaned and washed after they exit a
plant facility, Lowe said, such sanitation is not mandatory.
Even when equipment is cleaned, "getting rid of the PEDv off the
trailer, that's physically quite hard. Then, you'd also have to
make sure the boots are clean, the coveralls are clean."
The virus has proved more difficult to contain and kill than
previously believed, say swine veterinarians, investigators with
the U.S. Agriculture Department and others investigating how the
virus is spreading from state to state.
The total number of pig deaths from the outbreak since the
outbreak began this spring is not known. As of the week of July
14, researchers at federal and state veterinarian diagnostic
labs had identified 378 positive cases of PEDv in 14 states.
Lowe and the other researchers gathered about 100 samples
from each of the seven facilities during a seven-day period in
mid-June. They then sent the samples to the Iowa State
University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory to be tested for
PEDv.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)