At least 13 killed, 42 injured in explosion inside church in Egypt's Nile delta
CAIRO At least 13 were killed and 42 injured in an explosion inside a church in the Egyptian Nile delta city of Tanta on Sunday, Egypt's state television reported.
Pennsylvania State University's trustees have authorized the payment of about $60 million to settle claims by the victims of sexual abuse by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The settlements of about 25 of some 30 claims are expected to be finalized within a month, the paper said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The university said the claims would be settled by its insurer, Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association Insurance Co, although the firm has gone to court to contest its liability for claims related to the case.
Sandusky was convicted in June last year of sexually abusing 10 boys over 15 years, some in the team's showers. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.
A spokesman for Penn State declined to comment to the Journal. Reuters could not immediately reach Penn State for comment outside of regular business hours.
OSLO Norwegian police set off a controlled explosion of a "bomb-like device" in central Oslo early on Sunday and were holding a suspect in custody in an investigation led by security police.