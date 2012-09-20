NEW YORK, Sept 20 The teenager who triggered the successful prosecution of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky for child sex abuse, has a book coming out next month, the New York Post reports.

The 18-year-old, whose testimony at trial helped lead to the conviction of Sandusky on 45 counts of child molestation, will also give his first interview to ABC News, timed to the release of the book, the Post said.

The book was expected to hit the shelves in mid to late October, the Post said on Wednesday.

RoseMarie Terenzio, a spokeswoman for the teenager, referred to as Victim 1 in the case to protect his identity, did not respond to a request for comment.

ABC News spokeswoman Nicole Enberg had no comment.

Sandusky's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 9 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. He faces up to 373 years in prison for sexually abusing 10 boys over a period of 15 years.

Victim 1's decision to speak up in 2008 about the abuse resulted in Sandusky being barred from the boy's school district in 2009 and sparked an investigation by Pennsylvania authorities. Victim 1 later testified before a grand jury, which in 2011 indicted Sandusky as a serial pedophile who preyed on boys as early as 1994, raping one in a Penn State football shower in 2001.

From his cell at the Centre County Correctional Facility, Sandusky is writing his own book with the help of his wife, Dottie, Pennsylvania's WJAC-TV reported.

In 2000, Sandusky released his autobiography "Touched: The Jerry Sandusky Story," about the Second Mile charity he founded for at-risk youth, which prosecutors at his trial said he used to find his victims. (Reporting By Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Vicki Allen)