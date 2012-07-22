* University could be barred from one or more football
seasons
* NCAA said moving with unprecedented speed, relying on
Freeh report
* Praise for removal of Paterno statue widespread, including
Obama
(Recasts with expectation of sanctions, adds details)
By Craig Houtz
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 22 Penn State
University braced for potentially crippling sanctions against
its football program for covering up former assistant coach
Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse of children, hours after it took
down its statue of coach Joe Paterno for his role in the
scandal.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association said on Sunday
it would announce punitive measures against the school on
Monday, and could levy the so-called death penalty that would
eliminate an entire season or more for the scandal-scarred
football program.
Penn State's storied football team is undergoing a reckoning
after long serving as the university's cash cow, not only for
ticket and merchandise sales but for the goodwill it instilled
in deep-pocketed donors and alumnae.
In June, Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys
over 15 years. This month, former FBI director Louis Freeh
released a report that criticized Paterno for his role in
protecting Sandusky, and the school's image, at the expense of
Sandusky's young victims.
The NCAA appeared to be moving with unprecedented speed, and
to be relying on Freeh's findings instead of conducting its own
investigation.
"It means this is being handled independent of
enforcement/infractions processes," said Josephine Potuto, a
University of Nebraska constitutional law professor and former
chair of the NCAA infractions committee.
Possible penalties range from the so-called "death penalty"
-- the suspension of the football program for at least a year --
to less severe action, like barring the team from college bowl
appearances and withdrawing scholarships, experts said.
Attorney Alan Milstein said the Penn State case differed
from other cases where the NCAA imposed disciplinary measures,
in that the college faces potential criminal and civil penalties
in addition to any punishment the NCAA might hand down.
"They're paying fairly dearly in addition to these sanctions
for the violations," Milstein said.
Penn State could face hundreds of millions of dollars in
civil liabilities, legal experts have said, and it has invited
them to negotiate settlements.
The university is also under investigation by the U.S.
Department of Education for possible violations of the Clery
Act, which requires colleges to collect and report daily and
annual crime statistics and issue timely warnings.
"A SOURCE OF DIVISION"
Penn State leaders said the 7-foot (2.1-metre) statue of
Paterno, who died of lung cancer in January at age 85, had
become "a source of division" at the school.
"I now believe that, contrary to its original intention,
Coach Paterno's statue has become a source of division and an
obstacle to healing in our university and beyond," Penn State
President Rodney Erickson said in a statement.
"I believe that, were it to remain, the statue will be a
recurring wound to the multitude of individuals across the
nation and beyond who have been the victims of child abuse,"
Erickson said.
The move to remove the statue won widespread praise,
including from the White House.
"The president believes 'it was the right decision' for Penn
State to remove the statue of Joe Paterno from outside the
football stadium," White House press secretary Jay Carney said.
But the Paterno family objected to the move, saying Penn
State's focus should be on uncovering the "complete truth."
"Tearing down the statue of Joe Paterno does not serve the
victims of Jerry Sandusky's horrible crimes or help heal the
Penn State community," the family said in a statement.
The scandal rocked the university and its powerful football
program and sparked a national conversation about child
predation.
Freeh's report, commissioned by the university's board of
trustees and released on July 12, said Paterno and other
high-ranking school officials covered up Sandusky's actions for
years while demonstrating a callous disregard for the abuse
victims.
On Tuesday, a small plane flew a banner around Penn State's
campus that read, "Take the statue down or we will."
The statue hails Paterno as the coach with the most
victories in major U.S. college football history.
Paterno was fired by Penn State's board in November, days
after Sandusky was arrested for the abuse.
Sandusky, 68, awaits sentencing. He faces up to 373 years in
prison.
In 2001, graduate assistant Mike McQueary witnessed Sandusky
assaulting a boy in the showers at the Penn State athletic
complex. McQueary told Paterno, who told Athletic Director Tim
Curley, who subsequently talked with then-university Vice
President Gary Schultz and university President Graham Spanier.
No one went to the police.
"Paterno, Curley and McQueary were obligated to report the
2001 Sandusky incident to the University Police Department for
inclusion in Clery Act statistics and for determining whether a
timely warning should be issued to the University community. No
record exists of such a report," the Freeh report said.
Spanier was fired in November at the same time as Paterno.
Curley and Schultz have been charged with perjury for allegedly
lying to a grand jury investigating Sandusky's crimes and for
failing to report suspected child abuse. They have pleaded not
guilty.
