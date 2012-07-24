(Adds Moody's statement on Penn State rating, last paragraph)
WASHINGTON, July 24 Insurer State Farm said it
should be exempt from paying for legal bills arising from former
Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky's child
sexual abuse case.
State Farm Fire and Casualty Co sold Sandusky a homeowner
policy and filed a federal lawsuit last week arguing that the
policy does not cover injuries caused by intentional, willful or
malicious acts.
The State Farm policy provided limited personal liability
coverage.
Sandusky, 68, was convicted last month on 45 counts of sex
abuse involving 10 boys, sometimes at his home in State College,
Pennsylvania.
State Farm began insuring the home in 1985 for Sandusky and
his wife, Dottie, according to the complaint filed in the U.S.
District Court for Middle District of Pennsylvania.
The company asked that the court declare that the policy did
not cover legal costs for his criminal defense or civil lawsuits
arising from the case.
Federal Insurance Co, which covers the Second Mile, the
charity Sandusky founded for at-risk youth in 1977, is making
payments for his defense, Sandusky's attorney Brian Osias said
last week.
The National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), the
governing body of U.S. college sports, fined Pennsylvania State
University $60 million on Monday in an unprecedented rebuke for
the school's failure to stop Sandusky's sexual abuse.
In a sign of potential financial fallout from the NCAA move,
Moody's Investors Service said it might cut Penn State's Aa1
revenue bond rating.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson, Mark Shade in Harrisburg and Caryn
Trokie in New York; Editing by Jackie Frank)